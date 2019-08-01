Edgewater, Huntington beaches reopen to swimmers Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edgewater and Huntington beaches will be open for swimmers Thursday.
On Wednesday, swimming was not permitted at either beach due to high waves and dangerous currents, although they remained otherwise open for visitors.
Water quality, wave, weather, water current and lake bottom conditions can change suddenly.
Conditions and swim status at Cleveland Metroparks beaches are updated frequently both on-site and online throughout the guarded swim hours.
