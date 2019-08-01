FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring

Jon Reily, a vice president for the digital consultancy firm Publicis Sapient and previously the head of e-commerce user experience for Amazon Devices, said preventing the sale of stolen goods is a major challenge for the company, but retailers can be held liable if they don't do enough to ensure they're not selling stolen goods. Because it's impossible for Amazon to review "every Tide pod" that's sold on its site, the company will likely need to do more to vet sellers, Riley said.