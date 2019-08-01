Have you seen him? 18-year-old reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eighteen-year-old Jermaine Rashad Strozier Jr. was reported missing and possibly in danger.
Strozier Jr. was last seen on July 31.
A police report described Strozier Jr. as an African-American male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He has short black hair, a mustache, earrings and a tattoo on his right forearm.
The report says on Aug. 1, Strozier Jr.'s father received a text from his son saying a friend dropped him off at someone else’s house, he was kicked in the ribs, and he is hiding in the bathroom. Strozier Jr. said he did not know where he was.
The report says Strozier Jr.'s father immediately tried calling and texting his son, with no response.
Strozier Jr.'s phone was pinged, and the ping came back to Painesville.
If you have any information, contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5263.
