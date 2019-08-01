If you live in these Northeast Ohio zip codes, you need to rescan to get channels 19/43 back on TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland 19 engineers have been hard at work this week on a translator in the Akron area, meaning some of you might lose channels 19 and 43 if you use an antenna to watch 19 News.
The switch will happen at some point on Thursday, Aug. 1.
If you rescan your television on Friday morning everything should be back to normal.
If you should happen to notice channels 19 and 43 are dark, you can rescan to get them back.
The digital channels impacted picked up by your antenna will be 19.1, 19.2, 43.1 and 43.2.
Here are the cities and zip codes that will need to rescan:
- Canton/North Canton 44701-44710
- Canal Fulton 44711
- Orrville 44712
- Dalton 44713
- Brewster 44714
- Wooster 44715
- Apple Creek 44716
- Marshallville 44717
- Clinton 44718
- Fredericksburg 44719
Rescanning is different on just about every television.
The basic method is to hit the menu button on your remote control and look for either a “set-up” or “channel" menu.
In one of those menu options there will be an “auto-scan” button.
By clicking “auto-scan” your television will automatically search for all the signals coming in through your antenna.
The Federal Communications Commission has published an easy to understand tutorial on YouTube.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.