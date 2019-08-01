Indians Win Slugfest Over Astros 10-4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians slugged four home runs in the first game following the big trade of Trevor Bauer for Yasiel Puig and four others.
Roberto Perez homered twice and drove in four runs. Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis both connected on three run homers as the Indians beat the Houston Astros 10-4 in Progressive Field.
Zach Plesac improves to 6-3. Plesac went five plus innings allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and three strike outs. The bullpen pitched four shut out innings.
Puig and Franmil Reyes are expected to join the Indians Thursday in time for the series finale on Thursday night. Bauer was spotted in the stands watching the game before departing to join his new team the Cincinnati Reds.
Cleveland remains three games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division. The Indians remain on top of the American League wild card standings.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.