Jaworski Meats family mourns passing of 93-year-old ‘Kielbasa Queen’

“In 1935, Fred Jaworski stood behind the counter of his small meat stand in the old Newburg Market. Jaworski Meats was born, another ethnic market amongst the dozens in Slavic Village. But through the years, his modest meat stand became the Grande Dame of the Polish meat market Cleveland Ohio, its success a product of Fred’s most important ingredients: hard work, dedication to his customers and, of course, family. Fred’s wife Dorothy and their son Mark quickly became integral parts to Jaworski Meats and have worked there for as long as they can remember. The market has always been regarded as a part of our family. Three generations of nephews, sons and daughters have worked within the venerable walls of Jaworski Meats.”