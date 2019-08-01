Jaworski Meats family mourns passing of 93-year-old ‘Kielbasa Queen’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jaworski Meats announced on Thursday that “Kielbasa Queen” Dorothy Jaworski passed away at 93-years-old.
Their Facebook page posted the shop was closing for the day late Thursday morning hours before giving the reaosn why:
Jaworski Meats confirmed the shop will be open on Friday because “Mom said so.”
“Kielbasa King” Fred Jaworski passed away in March of 1996.
The Jaworski family said the couple are now together again with “sausage made in heaven.”
Jaworski Meats is currently owned and operated by the “Kielbasa Kid” Mark Jaworski.
The Middleburg Heights butchershop, deli, and specialty grocery store was created back in 1935, specializing in homemade kielbasa, sausages, smokies, Czernina, stuffed cabbage, pierogi and kiszka.
“In 1935, Fred Jaworski stood behind the counter of his small meat stand in the old Newburg Market. Jaworski Meats was born, another ethnic market amongst the dozens in Slavic Village. But through the years, his modest meat stand became the Grande Dame of the Polish meat market Cleveland Ohio, its success a product of Fred’s most important ingredients: hard work, dedication to his customers and, of course, family. Fred’s wife Dorothy and their son Mark quickly became integral parts to Jaworski Meats and have worked there for as long as they can remember. The market has always been regarded as a part of our family. Three generations of nephews, sons and daughters have worked within the venerable walls of Jaworski Meats.”
