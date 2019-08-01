Massage therapists work to pass legislation in Ohio requiring a license to give massages

All of the businesses were relax massage parlors.
“People would frequent these locations to engage in sex acts for money," said Agent Greg Croft of the Ohio Investigative Unit.
Jennifer Cull, president of the American Massage Therapy Association, Ohio chapter, said those places hurt the profession and the public.
“The problem here in Ohio with the loophole is anyone can go get a massage and call it what they want; relaxation," she said.
For the last three-and-a-half years, she and many others have been working to change that.
In March, Cull and several others sponsored Senate Bill 105, which would require anyone performing massage in Ohio to have a license by the State Medical Board.
“What we want to do is shut this loophole down and we want to help stop human trafficking because it’s hiding behind the name of massage," said Cull.
She says Senate Bill 105 needs the public’s support and encourages people to call their legislators.
“The sole purpose of the bill is to make sure the only people in the state of Ohio who give massages have a license to do so," said Cull.
