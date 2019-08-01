Northeast Ohio Weather: Low to mid 80s and sunny today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are getting into another extended dry stretch of weather here for the most part. If we do see some rain the next few days, it will be very isolated. High pressure today is centered northwest of us in the northern part of Michigan. A general north breeze will keep things quite refreshing. It also helps that the humidity level has dropped. A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast today. A few fair weather clouds developing away from the lake shore this afternoon. Temperatures warm between 80 to 85 today for most areas. It will be a little cooler along the lake shore east of Cleveland. A clear sky tonight.