OBJ’s versatility makes Browns’ offense dangerous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - T.J. Carrie put his arms in the air as if to ask “what am I supposed to do?”, after Odell Beckham Jr. beat him on a corner fade in the end zone.
One week from tonight, Beckham can start torturing opposing teams instead.
The Pro-Bowl wide receiver continues to stand out at training camp, for two reasons: his hands, which catch everything in sight, and his versatility.
“He’s a special talent in that he can play all three (wide receiver) positions," offensive coordinator Todd Monken said on Thursday. “He probably isn’t as comfortable inside. He is comfortable inside, but all three positions, you can move him around and find different ways to get him the ball. He’s been great so far.”
Monken, in his first year with the Browns is also impressed with Baker Mayfield. “He’s not afraid to own it."
But like his boss, Freddie Kitchens, Monken pumped the brakes when asked where his new offense stands.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Work that one wide receiver in particular can make look easy.
