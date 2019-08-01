Painesville man suffers multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma in assault

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Painesville are investigating the brutal assault of a 39-year-old man.
Officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of Mentor Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
They arrived to find the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
Painesville City Fire Rescue transported the victim to Tri Point Medical Center in Concord and then he was life-flighted to Cleveland Metro Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
