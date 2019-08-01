Parts of I-71, I-76 shut down as hazmat crews clean up spill

Parts of I-71, I-76 shut down as hazmat crews clean up spill
August 1, 2019 at 3:33 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 3:52 AM

Medina County (WOIO) - Three ramps are closed at the I-71, I-76 Interchange in Medina County.

A hazmat truck rolled over early Thursday morning temporarily shutting down three ramps.

Currently only the I-76 east to I-71 north ramp is closed.

For a detour, drivers can use I-76 east to the SR 3 exit, then re-enter I-76 west to I-71 north.

Another hazmat crew is working to clean up the spill, as quickly as possible, but the ramp will remain closed until further notice.

