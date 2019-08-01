3 people hospitalized after stolen car they were in crashes during chase in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a crash in Cleveland that ended after a pursuit of a stolen car with East Cleveland officers.
The crash was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Locke Avenue.
According to officers on scene, East Cleveland police were chasing the suspected stolen vehicle before it entered into Cleveland.
The driver of the stolen car crashed into a light pole and landed on its side.
Three people in the stolen car at the time of the crash were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
No officers were injured during the pursuit.
This is a developing story.
