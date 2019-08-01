Trusty kicker Phil Dawson will sign contract to retire as Cleveland Brown

Originally signed by the Browns in 1999, Dawson won the placekicking job during training camp and remained with the team through the 2012 season. He holds team records for most career field goals (305), highest career field goal percentage (84.0), most field goals in a season (30 in 2008), highest field goal percentage in a season (93.5 in 2012), field goals in a game (six on Nov. 5, 2006), most consecutive field goals made (29) and most consecutive games with a field goal (23). He scored 1,271 points with Cleveland, the second most by a Brown, and his 215 games are the third-most by a Browns player. In 2012, Dawson became the only Browns kicker selected to the Pro Bowl (Lou Groza was selected as a tackle).