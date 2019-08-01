Trusty kicker Phil Dawson will sign contract to retire as Cleveland Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Phil Dawson has announced his retirement from the NFL. He will sign a contract to retire as a Cleveland Brown.
“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Dawson in a prepared statement. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”
Dawson appeared in 305 career regular season games during his 21 NFL seasons from 1998-2018. He ranks among the all-time NFL leaders in games played (seventh with 305), field goals made (eighth with 441), points scored (11th with 1,847) and field goal percentage (16th with 83.8), according to Cleveland Browns spokesperson Dan Murphy.
Originally signed by the Browns in 1999, Dawson won the placekicking job during training camp and remained with the team through the 2012 season. He holds team records for most career field goals (305), highest career field goal percentage (84.0), most field goals in a season (30 in 2008), highest field goal percentage in a season (93.5 in 2012), field goals in a game (six on Nov. 5, 2006), most consecutive field goals made (29) and most consecutive games with a field goal (23). He scored 1,271 points with Cleveland, the second most by a Brown, and his 215 games are the third-most by a Browns player. In 2012, Dawson became the only Browns kicker selected to the Pro Bowl (Lou Groza was selected as a tackle).
Dawson, who played collegiately at the University of Texas, also played for San Francisco (2013-16) and Arizona (2017-18).
