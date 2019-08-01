President Trump to hold Thursday rally at U.S. Bank Arena

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Thursday, Aug. 1 at U.S. Bank Arena on Broadway Street in downtown Cincinnati.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event.
You must have a ticket to get in. You can register for up to two tickets online. All tickets are available on first come first serve basis. The campaign says there may have been more tickets issued then there is space available inside U.S. Bank Arena.
“Make sure you get there early, line-up, understand that there will be some road closures,” said Mark Lotter, director of Strategic Communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign.
FOX19 does not have exact details of where the president will land when he comes to town, but it’s important to remember that traffic will be stopped on expressways for his motorcade so best to plan ahead.
Lotter says he is unsure what all topics the president will cover at the rally, but expects infrastructure to be one of them. The last time Trump was in Cincinnati, a new bridge across the Ohio River was one of his many talking points.
Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to be in town Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.