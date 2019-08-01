Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer attended one last Cleveland Indians game before heading off to Cincinnati (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trevor Bauer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team trade, but that didn’t stop him from attending one final Indians game at Progressive Field.
A photograph was shared on social media showing Bauer watching the game from the stands with the rest of the fans.
“He’s crazy but I love it!," the clothing company GV Art + Design Apparel posted on Instagram.
People who saw Bauer at the game or saw the photo of him in the stands noted his apparent commitment to the Indians organization and love for Cleveland.
Bauer’s trade comes days after an on-field outburst in Kansas City where he threw the ball 380 feet over the centerfield wall before being removed from the game by manager Terry Francona.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.