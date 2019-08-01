Sandusky sheriff says 2 missing teens last seen with a male in Fremont

BALLVILLE TWP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is still searching for two teen girls missing since early Monday morning.
The first is Lauren Robles, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has black hair with a blue tint and brown eyes. Robles was last seen wearing black Nike joggers and a black Nike hoodie.
The second is Rayne Kowpak, who is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has long, wavy sandy colored hair, with blue-green eyes and freckles. Kowpak was last seen wearing black shorts, a mint green shirt and a pink hoodie.
SCSO said both are from Ballville Township and are likely still in the area. They were both seen with Isaiah Kelly, the male pictured above, on Ohio Avenue in Fremont.
Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 419-332-2613.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.