Former St. Vincent-St. Mary coach convicted of gross sexual imposition

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former St. Vincent-St. Mary wrestling coach pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Summit County Common Pleas Court to gross sexual imposition.

Judge Joy Malek Oldfield then sentenced Justin “Harry” Lester to three years probation.

Lester will also have to register as a tier one sex offender.

Akron police said Lester had a sexual relationship with a female student between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

The victim was 18-years-old at the start of their relationship.

Lester turned himself into police on July 4, 2019.

Lester had been with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for three years.

