St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach in court for sexual battery and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on six criminal charges.
The Summit County Grand Jury indicted Justin “Harry” Lester on three charges of sexual battery and three charges of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
Akron police said Lester had a sexual relationship with a female student between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.
The victim was 18-years-old at the start of their relationship.
Lester turned himself in on July 4.
Lester, who has been on unpaid administrative leave since April, has been with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for three years.
Lester, 35, is out on bond.
