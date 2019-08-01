St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach in court for sexual battery and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach in court for sexual battery and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
Justin Lester
By Julia Tullos | August 1, 2019 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 2:02 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on six criminal charges.

The Summit County Grand Jury indicted Justin “Harry” Lester on three charges of sexual battery and three charges of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Akron police said Lester had a sexual relationship with a female student between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

The victim was 18-years-old at the start of their relationship.

Lester turned himself in on July 4.

Lester, who has been on unpaid administrative leave since April, has been with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for three years.

As you know, we expect and demand high moral and ethical standards of our faculty and staff. We do not tolerate behavior deviating from those high standards. Our staff undergo rigorous state and federal background checks upon hiring and must complete VIRTUS training, which is instruction by certified facilitators on the prevention of child sexual abuse, upon hiring. They must continue that training throughout their employment at our school.
President of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Thomas Carone

Lester, 35, is out on bond.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.