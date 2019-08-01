Strongsville Police rescue missing 3-year-old girl found in a pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville Police Department is investigating after a missing 3-year-old child was hospitalized after officers found them in a pool.
Police said officers responded to a report of a 3-year-old child running up and down the street in the area of Pearl Road and Cook Avenue at 12:54 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the report, all available police employees searched the area.
Police said the child was found in a pool behind Cook Avenue at 1:23 p.m.
Officers began life saving measures and called Strongsville paramedics over, according to police.
When they got to the scene, paramedics began treatment and transported the child to Southwest General Hospital, according to Police.
The condition of the child is unknown.
Strongsville Police said the incident remains under investigation.
No further details are being released at this time.
