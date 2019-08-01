Summit County judge sentences former bar owner for kidnapping, assaulting woman

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Barberton bar owner will learn his fate after being found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on New Year’s Day.
Sentencing for 42-year-old Todd Cleavenger at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say the female victim left the Garage Bar, which was owned by Cleavenger, for another bar in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. The woman was taken home by a friend when the second bar closed, which is where Cleavenger was waiting for her.
Cleavenger shoved the woman to the ground, kept her from escaping, beat her inside her own home, and sexually assaulted her, according to Summit County court records. He also burned cigarettes into the woman’s arm.
Eventually, the woman was able to climb out of a window and run to a neighbor’s home to call police. She suffered significant injuries, including a broken nose.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the sentencing.
