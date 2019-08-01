‘Thank you Cleveland’: Trevor Bauer says goodbye to Cleveland Indians fans in touching farewell video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trevor Bauer hit Cleveland Indian fans right in the feels with a heartfelt farewell video.
The pitcher was traded to the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, in a blockbuster trade that sent Yasiel Puig to the Tribe.
In the video he narrates his emotions on Sept. 14, 2017, during the spike of the team’s 22-game win streak.
Watch his sign off below:
On Wednesday Bauer went viral for watching a game as a fan on his way out the door.
People who saw Bauer at the game or saw the photo of him in the stands noted his apparent commitment to the Indians organization and love for Cleveland.
