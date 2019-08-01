‘Thank you Cleveland’: Trevor Bauer says goodbye to Cleveland Indians fans in touching farewell video

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Randy Buffington | August 1, 2019 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 2:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trevor Bauer hit Cleveland Indian fans right in the feels with a heartfelt farewell video.

The pitcher was traded to the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, in a blockbuster trade that sent Yasiel Puig to the Tribe.

In the video he narrates his emotions on Sept. 14, 2017, during the spike of the team’s 22-game win streak.

Watch his sign off below:

“It’s moments like these where players and the team share the same heartbeat.”
Trevor Bauer

On Wednesday Bauer went viral for watching a game as a fan on his way out the door.

People who saw Bauer at the game or saw the photo of him in the stands noted his apparent commitment to the Indians organization and love for Cleveland.

