Victim frustrated after hit-skip driver that severely injured her walks away from a long prison sentence. (videos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday Tyshell Connor apologized to Deborah Smith.
Connor injured Smith in a hit skip accident in 2016.
In court on Thursday Connor dabbed her tears, and talked about how she now had a child and realized the pain she caused.
Connor was sentenced to three and a half years after Westlake Police arrested her last year drunk, outside a bar.
“For today’s purposes you’re gonna go to the GPS monitoring and you’re not able to leave until you’re fitted with the device,” Judge Sherry Miday warned Connor.
Connor has until Monday to get her affairs in order, including care for her three year old. The move, somewhat unusual, is not unprecedented.
Connor’s last gesture in court pointing to the door proved prophetic.
She went to the probation waiting area, but before being fitted with a monitoring device Connor left.
19 news was told no one would be available to speak about what happened.
“Who was watching her? How can that happen when she has had so many warrants for her in the past?” Deborah Smith asked.
So far Westlake Police haven’t been notified that Connor is wanted. So if they were to see her on the street they have no authority to arrest her.
An email sent to 19 News from the court said that Connor had been out on bail and always appeared.
It did not address the basic question. How did this happen, and what is being done about it.
