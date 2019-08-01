Willoughby man pleads guilty to abandoning his dog in the woods in freezing weather for days

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man accused of dumping his dog far in the woods in freezing temperatures pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Willoughby Municipal Court.
Alvaro Torres pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to companion animals.
Willoughby police found the pit bull mix on Dec. 4, 2018 in the area of St. Clair Extension, east of Erie Road.
The dog was out in the cold weather for several days, according to police.
The dog, now named Lucy, was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter for emergency surgery.
Officers posted a picture of Lucy on its Facebook page to try and identify the owner and on Dec. 12, 2018 police arrested Torres.
He will remain out on bond until his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.
