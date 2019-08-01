Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal wreck admits to drug use, asks judge to see kids

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman charged with manslaughter in a fatal wreck on Point Mallard Parkway on June 25th is asking a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge to see her kids, before she potentially loses custody.
In a letter sent to the judge, Jonna McGuyre admitted to using drugs the night before the fatal wreck, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
In that same letter, McGuyre asked the judge to “see my babies one last time, one last hour, at DHR before they are adopted.”
McGuyre has two children, ages 4 and 1. Both were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
The wreck resulted in the death of 30-year-old Ramsey Williams. In the letter, McGuyre says she’s very remorseful and apologetic towards Williams’ family.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.