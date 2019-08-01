Woman who fatally struck cyclist in Avon Lake due in court Thursday

Sharan A. Carr
By Amber Cole | August 1, 2019 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 8:31 AM

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -The driver accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old cyclist will be arraigned Thursday morning.

Sharan Carr, 64, is accused of hitting and killing Richard “Randy” Knilans, 66, in Avon Lake back on June 6.

Police said Knilans was cycling on Lake Road just west of Miller Road on Thursday, June 6, when he was hit by a car that fled the scene around 9:45 p.m.

Responding officers found him on the sidewalk.

Carr was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, hit skip, reasonable control and operating a vehicle under the influence.

She appeared in Avon Lake Municipal Court last month and her bond was set at $100,000.

