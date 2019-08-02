Accused bank robber who handed teller a note with his address pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 54-year-old Cleveland man arrested for robbing a bank after handing the teller a note with his phone number and address was in court Friday.
Michael Harrell pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on a $75,000 bond.
Cleveland police and the FBI said Harrell robbed the U.S. Bank at 7993 Euclid Ave. around 11:10 a.m. on July 29.
FBI agents said Harrell walked into the bank and handed the teller a note.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, Harrell fled on foot.
Harrell was arrested on July 31.
