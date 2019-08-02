Accused bank robber who handed teller a note with his address pleads not guilty

Bank robbery suspect identified as Michael Harrell (Source: FBI)
By Julia Tullos | August 2, 2019 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 11:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 54-year-old Cleveland man arrested for robbing a bank after handing the teller a note with his phone number and address was in court Friday.

Michael Harrell pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on a $75,000 bond.

Cleveland police and the FBI said Harrell robbed the U.S. Bank at 7993 Euclid Ave. around 11:10 a.m. on July 29.

FBI agents said Harrell walked into the bank and handed the teller a note.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, Harrell fled on foot.

Harrell was arrested on July 31.

