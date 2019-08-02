Barberton Bar owner sentenced for brutal beating of patron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “There are no words to express the psychological damage this has done to me.”
Todd Cleavenger walked into the Summit County Court of Common Pleas a convicted man.
Cleavenger was there to learn his fate after having been found guilty of three counts of kidnapping, felonious assault and abduction against Beth Oiler.
“On that night my whole life was turned upside down and I will never be the same again. My dignity, my sense of security, my self esteem and so much more was stolen fro me that night,” Oiler said.
Rose Roberts, Oiler’s mother recalled the dread she felt when she first saw how badly her daughter was beaten, almost to death.
“My daughter had been beaten beyond recognition. The doctors and the nurses tried to talk to me but I couldn’t hear what they were saying all I could see was Beth, beaten body,” Roberts said.
During the early morning hours of January 1, 2019, Cleavenger, the owner of the Garage Bar located in Barberton attacked and severely beat Oiler, a mother of two.
Cleavenger knocked her to the ground. She suffered a broken nose and other significant injuries. Oiler was able to escape by climbing out a window and running to a neighbor’s house for help.
“I’m not even exaggerating when I say her head was the size of a basketball. I instantly started sobbing uncontrollably. She couldn’t even open her eyes or stand up to hug me,” Oiler’s best friend said.
Cleavenger mostly sat silent in the court room answering yes and no to Judge Tammy O’Brien. A few of his friends and his attorney spoke for him then the judge handed down the sentence.
“The sentence that has been imposed is a total of 16 years incarceration and five years mandatory post conviction,” the judge told the court.
Oiler said she had been partying at Cleavenger’s bar and left her purse behind his bar for safe keeping.
Cleavenger went through Oiler’s purse, learned her address and lay in wait for her when she came home early January 1st.
The jury convicted Cleavenger and now he will have 16 long years to think about how wrong he was.
Cleavenger plans on appealing his conviction and sentencing.
