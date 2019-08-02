Body Camera video shows police recover reportedly stolen backpack from flight attendant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A flight attendant paid to keep people and their belongings safe was fired for doing just the opposite at Cleveland Hopkins.
A passenger at the airport accused him of stealing a bag.
The distressed passenger got help from Cleveland Police on June 23rd.
On body camera video obtained by 19 News, the passenger said he was in the bathroom at Hopkins International Airport when his backpack was stolen from the back of a wheelchair.
The man who was pushing him says he’d sat down to fix his shoe.
“It was like a half second,” he said.
Within minutes of asking security to check the cameras, officers had a lead.
Police followed security’s tips that lead them to the backpack.
“We are going to need to step out here,” the officer told a flight attendant.
The officer asked a flight attendant already on the plane to get his stuff and come up the ramp.
The flight attendant didn’t say that the backpack doesn’t belong to him until they reach the topof the ramp.
“Well, Sir, I saw and unattended bag, and I was going to present it to the gate agent,” the flight attendant told police.
The officer then asked, “So, you’re going to take an unattended bag, that you don’t know what’s in it, and you’re going to take it on to a plane that’s going somewhere with all these people on it?”
The flight attendant said he checked the bag himself.
“It was secure. I was waiting to talk to the gate agent, because no one was there,” he said. “I wasn’t going to do anything with it or anything like that.”
On the officer’s way down to the gate though, security told him over his radio that the cameras showed the flight attendant stop at the ticket counter to talk to someone.
Frontier Airlines said the employee is off the job after their internal investigation into the matter.
The good news is that the passenger got all of his belongings back.
We we are not identifying the former flight attendant, because 19 News searched for him in the court system and nothing came up.
It appeared he has not been criminally charged.
19 News asked Frontier Airlines what they found in their investigation that lead them to let go of the employee.
They would not give us an answer.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.