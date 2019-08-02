Caught by cookie; DNA evidence leads Akron Police to suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A half-eaten cookie is what led Akron Police to an alleged burglar.
This week, DNA evidence led police to 35-year-old, Calvin Hardeway, also of Akron.
Police said months ago a homeowner on Elbon Avenue in Akron noticed a second floor window pushed open.
Police believe Hardeway, and possibly others, climbed scaffolding to get inside through the unlocked window.
The only thing stolen were keys.
The furniture was moved around, and some food was taken out, including of course the cookies.
A neighbor told 19 News, “It’s pretty stupid if anything, leave a cookie behind, ya know, which I don’t know kind of flabbergasting.”
Hardeman is facing Burglary and criminal damaging/endangering charges.
