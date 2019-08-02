Cleveland Cooks: Refreshed Ohio City Pizzeria making a difference in West Side neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio City Pizzeria, a go-to parlor that has been in the Ohio City area for decades, has a refreshed dining room and renewed sense of purpose.
West Side Catholic Center purchased the building and the business and renovated the space, and the menu.
Reopened in late July, the pizzeria now serves as a training facility and place of employment for clients of the West Side Catholic Center. They provide hot meals, hospitality, clothing and household goods, emergency services, advocacy, a family shelter, and a housing solutions program to those suffering from extreme poverty.
Brandon Chrostowski, of Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, is helping the WSCC with operations, running the program and incorporating clients. Chrostowski founded Edwins to give formerly incarcerated people a place to receive culinary training and restaurant experience.
When the WSCC took over ownership and management of Ohio City Pizzeria, they adapted some of the favorite recipes that stood the test of time. Plus they added a whole section of higher end dishes, like prosciutto and melon, branzino and linguine and clams. They’ve also names their pizzas to pay homage to people and influences in Ohio City, like the Wildcat and Engine #4.
