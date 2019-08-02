Cleveland Division of FBI will host diversity agent recruitment event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will host a Diversity Agent Recruiting (DAR) information session on Aug. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Airport Marriott.
The FBI said they “striving to enhance [their] multi-cultural and female special agent population."
“Our nation faces increasingly more complex threats worldwide on a daily basis," said Eric Smith, a representative from the FBI’s Cleveland Division, in a press release.
“To continue to address new and emerging threats, the FBI is seeking additional qualified candidates as Special Agents.”
According to FBI Jobs, 67.2% of special agents are white men. The second highest demographic population is white women at 16.2% of special agents.
The FBI is looking for special agent applicants who are U.S. citizens, 23-36 years old and have a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution.
Special Agents aim to enforce over 300 federal statutes.
They also conduct investigations in criminal and national security issues.
The DAR information session is by invitation. Interested applicants can learn more here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.