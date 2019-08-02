Cleveland fried chicken heating up menu at Tremont’s trendy Hi and Dry: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chef Natasha at Cleveland’s Hi and Dry has a new recipe that rivals Nashville hot chicken.
Say hello to Cleveland fried chicken...
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 1.5 to 24 hours
Ingredients:
5 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 liter low fat buttermilk
8 oz. sour crème
3 oz. spice rub*
Sunflower oil
2 lbs. all-purpose Flour
Tools:
3 medium mixing bowls; 1 shallow, wide holding container (or roasting pan); 1 medium sheet tray; 1 whisk; 2-gallon frying pan (or a counter top for-home-use deep fryer); tongs
*Spice Rub:
2 oz. yellow curry powder; 1 oz. dill weed (dry dill); 12 oz. kosher diamond salt; 1 oz. fresh ground black pepper; 6 oz. sweet Hungarian paprika; 1 oz. chili powder; 1 oz. onion powder; 1 oz. garlic powder; 1 oz. celery salt; 1 oz. cumin; 1 oz. cayenne.
Mix all spices together, store for up to 6 months in a cool, dry place, great to use on fish and ribs too.
Marinating Technique:
Place fresh chicken in a medium mixing bowl, add 2 oz. of spice rub per 5 lbs. of chicken. Apply the dry rub to the meat and let sit for about 10 minutes in the refrigerator. Meanwhile, combine sour crème and buttermilk in another bowl, whisk together. Submerge the chicken into the buttermilk bath and let marinate at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours (overnight).
CHEF NATASHA’S FRIED CHICKEN Hi & Dry, Cleveland, OH 2019 |
Breading Technique:
Combine 2 lbs. of all-purpose Flour with 1 oz. of spice rub in a medium bowl, mix well. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk one at a time, make sure each piece is fully coated in the buttermilk cocktail, and shake off access liquid, place flat into the flour mix. Press gently with your hand, flip, press again, shake off excess flour and lay on a sheet tray. Repeat with each piece of chicken. Allow to rest on the sheet tray about 5 to 10 minutes before frying. Meanwhile, preheat your cooking oil.
Cooking:
Preheat oil to 325F. Submerge each piece one at a time, do not over crowd the basket. Don’t put more than six pieces of chicken per two gallons of oil.
After the last piece goes into the oil, set the timer to 10 minutes. Gently toss the chicken periodically to make sure it is not sticking. After 10 minutes, remove from the oil, allow to drain, serve with your favorite sauce, cut up for a salad, or as an entrée with sides.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.