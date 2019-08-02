Cleveland police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are searching for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing since late Thursday afternoon.
Lester White, 82, left his home on Connecticut Avenue on foot around 5:45 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
White suffers from dementia and requires medication. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
If you see Mr. White, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.
