Family pleads for help finding attackers of 65-year-old woman in own home

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) -A Tuscawaras County family is searching for justice, after they said someone broke into their Newcomerstown home and attacked a 65-year-old woman.
The woman's daughter, Cassandra Hammersley-Sockman, posted the images of her mother's beaten and bruised face on social media, pleading for help identifying the attackers and offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.
"She had a black eye, a big egg on the side of her face, a big egg above her lip, her whole lip was black and blue," said Hammersley-Sockman.
Hammersley-Sockman said her mother was home alone on Sunday, June 30, returning early from a family fishing trip while her daughter stayed at the lake.
Hammersley-Sockman said her sons were home at the time and heard the commotion coming from the bedroom.
"My boys realized there was a problem, found these two guys, and started beating on them, to get them off her," she said.
According to the family, a brief fight ended when the attackers ran away, and the 65 year old was taken to the hospital and treated for extensive facial injuries, including a knocked-out tooth.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information that can help, contact the Newcomerstown Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.