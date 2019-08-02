Gas prices could hit $3 per gallon this weekend

By Amber Cole | August 2, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 6:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bad news for your wallet—gas prices are on the rise again.

According to GasBuddy, gas in the Cleveland metro area has been holding steady with an average of $2.69 per gallon in recent weeks.

That number is expected to jump in the coming days, with a projected average of $2.89 per gallon and topping the $3 mark in many locations.

Here are the lowest prices in the last 24 hours:

Check out the highest prices in the last 24 hours:

