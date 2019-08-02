The International Space Station will make its most visible pass over Northeast Ohio tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The International Space Station (ISS) will make it’s most visible pass over Northeast Ohio Friday night, in what’s being call the best pass of the year.
“It literally will fly directly over North Eastern Ohio tonight,” Jay Reynolds said, who is a Research Astronomer with Cleveland State University.
While the ISS passes over us several times a day, 254 miles up, the angle has to be just right to be illuminated by the sun making it visible to us at night.
The pass will happen around 10:13 p.m. on Friday night so Reynolds suggests turning your eyes to the sky around 10:11.
“Look towards the west, where the sunset was,” Reynolds suggested. “Keeping watching, as it rises out of Lake Erie and begins it’s long climb.”
Reynolds said it will look like the brightest star in the sky, and it will move quicker than any airplane.
Do not look for blinking lights, as the ISS does not have any like planes do.
Here are Reynold’s exact instructions on where to look:
- 10:13 Rises from the northwest
- 10:17 Peaks Nearly straight over head (87 degrees)
- 10:18 Begins to FADE 40 degrees up east-south-east
While you can clearly see the ISS with the naked eye, you might be able to get a look at shape of the ISS if you use binoculars.
“If you use binoculars, you will have to stabilize yourself in some manner,” Reynolds said. “Laying on the grass works very well. Lean against a car, pole or some other stable, fixed object. You will not see a dot, but clearly, you will see some shape to this.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.