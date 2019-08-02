‘It’s good to be home’: Former kicker Phil Dawson elated to retire as a Cleveland Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Longtime Cleveland Browns kicker Phil Dawson was all smiles in Berea on the final day of his career.
Dawson signed a contract to retire in Cleveland, a place he considers home.
The 21-year veteran played with the Browns from 1999 to 2013, and is still the longest tenured member of the organization.
Dawson appeared in 305 career regular season games during his 21 NFL seasons from 1998-2018.
- He ranks seventh all-time in games played with 305
- Field goals made (eighth with 441)
- Points scored (11th with 1,847)
- Field goal percentage (16th with 83.8)
Dawson was well respected by many and has been a team captain for 3 different organizations, including the Browns.
“This right here, is the highlight of my career,” he said smiling.
He spent the day at training camp watching the new look Browns go after it ahead of the Orange and Brown scrimmage on Saturday.
“I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.”
Dawson said he wanted to end his career on his terms, thought about it over the past year and decided to make the move after talking with family.
Don’t short-change the man, Dawson wants credit for practice kicks too.
