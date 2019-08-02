Live: 2 minors arrested for leading Parma Heights police on high-speed chase in stolen car

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two juveniles were arrested Friday morning after leading police on a high speed chase.
Parma Heights officers said they first pulled over the vehicle for a traffic violation at Pearl and Greenleaf.
Officers then learned the vehicle was stolen.
According to police, before the officer was able to approach the stopped vehicle, the driver took off and fled down side streets.
Police said the driver also turned off the vehicle’s lights in attempt to lose the officer and at times speeds reached over 100mph.
The chase ended when the juvenile driver lost control attempting to make a turn at Boston and Boone and crashed in a field, according to police.
The suspects fled the area, but were arrested shortly afterwards near the intersection of State Route 82 and Prospect.
They are currently in custody and charges are pending in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
Officers added there was little to no traffic during the chase.
