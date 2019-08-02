Middleburg Heights church offers up donations to families displaced by Parma Heights apartment blaze

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News first told you about a fire that killed an elderly woman and forced her neighbors to flee with only the clothes on their backs.
Today, a local church opened its doors to help them.
When a building at the Camelot apartment complex, which is now pad-locked, caught fire last Friday, everyone had to run for their lives, leaving everything they owned behind.
This is what one of the displaced residents told 19 News:
“It been affecting me a lot. What happened wasn’t really fair to many people, especially kids.”
A room full of clothes and toiletries were collected by the loving and caring members of the Unity Free Will Baptist Church in Middleburg Heights. Some of them donated specifically for those who fled the fire.
“We had one of our members that was in that fire and lost everything, so we kind of had an inside track on what was going on," Pastor Eugene Crouch said.
The church parishioners opened what they called their clothing closet to those whose apartments were damaged by the fire and water.
“We give them a bag and let them take what they need. We have diapers for babies, wipes again we have a lot of stuff here today,” Crouch said.
The American red Cross has been involved since the fire displaced all of the building’s residents.
