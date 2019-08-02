Mother, staring down 3-year prison sentence for hit-skip, turns herself in after fleeing Cleveland courtroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tyshell Connor was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after severely injuring a woman in a hit-skip incident in Westlake.
Connor apologized to the victim, Deborah Smith, in court, and as a gesture of good will, Judge Sherry Miday gave Connor a week to get her affairs in order and say goodbye to her 3-year-old child.
Connor went to the probation waiting area, but she fled before being fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
“Who was watching her? How can that happen when she has had so many warrants for her in the past?” Smith asked.
Connor turned herself in at the Justice Center on Thursday night, after being on the run for two days.
