Mother with criminal history was at McDonald’s when 3-year-old escaped home and drowned in pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified 3-year-old Aria Kalinich as the Strongsville child who drowned in a backyard pool on Thursday.
The Strongsville Police Department said officers were called to Pearl Road and Cook Avenue at 12:54 p.m. for a report of a child running up and down the street.
Police said while all available police employees searched the area, officers went to a home in the 18000 block of Cook Avenue and spoke with the Kalinich’s older brother.
According to the police report, the brother told officers their mother went to McDonald’s while the 3-year-old was sleeping, and the girl must have gotten out of the window.
A half-hour after officers were reported of the missing girl, police found her in a 4.5-foot deep pool behind a home on Cook Avenue, according to police.
The report stated officers began to perform life-saving measures before paramedics transported her to Southwest General Hospital where the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said she died.
Cuyahoga County Director of Communications Mary Louise Madigan told 19 News the victim’s family is known to the Department of Child and Family Services.
While the case the department was investigating is closed, Madigan said they had accepted parenting services within the last year.
Court records show last September, her father Michael Kalinich plead guilty to charges of attempted assault and resisting arrest.
Domestic violence charges brought in the same case were dismissed.
Also according to court records.. In the last two years, her mother, Jessica Baski’s, faced theft charges in 5 different cases.
She also plead guilty to DUI last year.
Right now, police are still deciding whether they will bring charges in Aria’s devastating death.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.