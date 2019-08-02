Northeast Ohio Weather: Another dry day for most of our area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered near Chicago this morning. This will continue to give us a north wind at around 5 to 15 mph. A “Lake Erie Shadow” will keep things mostly sunny along the immediate lake shore. Instability cloud cover develops by afternoon away from the lake. The humidity level sneaks up a little bit. Tropical moisture across much of the East Coast will cause scattered thunderstorms. There is a risk that a few of these could sneak into areas south and east of Stark County late this afternoon and this evening. Other than that, it will be dry across the northern half of Ohio today. The sky turns clear tonight.