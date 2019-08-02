5 people arrested in a massive sex sting at massage parlors in court Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five out of the six suspects arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling sex at massage parlors pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Friday.
Jia Yue Dong, 42, Cui Rong Chen, 44, Fei Wang, 41, all of Brunswick; Chengqiang Yu, 48, of North Royalton; and Robert Swartz, 50, of Copley, are being held on a $10,000 bond and will be back in court on Aug. 7.
The investigation into illegal activity taking place in massage parlors began in 2017.
On July 31, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and members of the United States Secret Service Northern District of Ohio Task Force executed 16 search warrants; including, four in Cuyahoga County.
The search warrants were executed at the following locations:
• JC Relaxing, Inc., also known as Relax Massage, 3321 Center Road, Brunswick
• Hua Nan Massage (formerly SJ Relax, Inc.), 4004 Milan Road, Unit A, Perkins Township
• Robust Asian Massage, LLC, 16360 Pearl Road, Strongsville
• SC Relax, Inc., 14403 Pearl Road, Strongsville
• Sunny H. Reflex, Inc., 7914 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights
• Relax, Inc., 1211 West Main Street, Kent
• Lucky Jade, LLC., 2747 Medina Road, Medina
• Ming Relax, Inc., 4000 Oberlin Avenue, Unit 2, Lorain
• Bamboo Relaxing Massage, Inc., 2522 Cleveland Road, Unit A; Wooster
• W&D Relax, Inc.,1523 Lexington Avenue, Unit A, Mansfield
• Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 17456 Lorain Avenue, Unit A, Cleveland
• Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 26761 Royalton Road, Columbia Station
• Posh Massage, Inc., 37300 Detroit Road, Avon
• 1299 Old Eagle Drive #M5, Brunswick
• 1287 Old Eagle Drive # 109, Brunswick
• 411 Plymouth Court, Brunswick.
“We will not turn a blind eye to criminal enterprises, such as this one,” said Major Gary Allen, OIU commander. “We will continue to work with our partners to hold those accountable for their roles in commercial sex businesses.”
The final suspect, Yan Wang, 41, will be arraigned on Aug. 7.
