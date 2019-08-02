R. Kelly pleads not guilty to federal sex charges in New York

BROOKLYN, New York (WOIO) - Singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to five federal criminal charges brought against him in the Eastern District of New York on Friday.
The judge denied his request for bail.
Kelly appeared in court Friday sporting a full beard and wearing orange sneakers, an orange t-shirt and a navy, short-sleeved prison uniform.
Accompanied by his attorneys, the R&B singer occasionally acknowledged his supporters in the courtroom with solemn nods.
Kelly was charged last month in an indictment that also accused him of coercing and transporting women and girls across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity as far back as 1999.
