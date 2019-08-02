Should the Browns play Odell Beckham Jr. in the preseason?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two short summers ago, Odell Beckham had a scare, after Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit him low during an August preseason game, injuring Beckham’s ankle.
Now Beckham’s with the Browns, the most talented of the many talented additions they made over the summer. A six-year veteran, and three-time Pro Bowler. Does he really need the preseason?
Julio Jones, the Falcons star wide receiver, has already ruled himself out of any preseason games this summer, and just a year ago, Beckham, while still with the New York Giants, made it clear that he didn’t want to play until the regular season.
Freddie Kitchens has to balance keeping his most talented receiver safe, while getting Beckham and Baker Mayfield on the same page.
Some believe the daily practices, especially against a defense like the Browns', are sufficient, if not more important than the preseason games, and Beckham continues to dazzle in those.
The Browns’ preseason opener against the Redskins is just six nights away.
Will Odell ask out, or will he take the field, even for limited action, to continue building chemistry with the offense?
