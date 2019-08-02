Sunny Side Up: Dayton no longer hiring people who smoke or vape

QOTD: Fair or unfair?

By Amber Cole | August 2, 2019 at 8:47 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 9:03 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a controversial move in Dayton, where the city said it’s no longer hiring tobacco users in order to “create a healthier environment for its workers.”

[ Dayton, Ohio, says new city employees can't use tobacco ]

[ Dayton’s decision to stop hiring smokers sparks reaction ]

That brings us to the QOTD: Fair or unfair?

