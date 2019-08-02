Willoughby Eastlake Schools delay first day of high school over 2 weeks for construction

Throughout all phases of construction, it has been the goal of the district to start school on time; however, given the current state of the buildings I do not believe it is in the best interest of your children to force the start of school when sections of the buildings need significant work and the environment is not conducive to providing a quality education. In addition to this, and because of the condition of the buildings, the district has not been able to obtain occupancy permits to work in the new schools. This means that our building administrators, teachers and support staff have been unable to familiarize themselves with the new schools. Having an opportunity to become familiar with the building will allow our staff to practice routine safety drills, locate important areas in the building and be prepared to help your children navigate the new spaces."