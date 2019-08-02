Willoughby Eastlake Schools delay first day of high school over 2 weeks for construction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North and South High School students just got over two more weeks of summer vacation.
Willoughby Eastlake Schools Superintendent Steve Thompson announced on Friday that despite all of the district’s efforts on the construction of the new high schools, they will not be opening for students on August 15.
The first day of school at North and South High School is instead pushed back to September 3.
Superintendent Thompson gave the following statement in a letter shared to the district regarding the delayed opening:
"Please be assured that the district has monitored our construction carefully and continuously sought reassurances that our new buildings would open on time. As recently as July 12th, our project managers stated that we would be ready for the first day of classes.
Throughout all phases of construction, it has been the goal of the district to start school on time; however, given the current state of the buildings I do not believe it is in the best interest of your children to force the start of school when sections of the buildings need significant work and the environment is not conducive to providing a quality education. In addition to this, and because of the condition of the buildings, the district has not been able to obtain occupancy permits to work in the new schools. This means that our building administrators, teachers and support staff have been unable to familiarize themselves with the new schools. Having an opportunity to become familiar with the building will allow our staff to practice routine safety drills, locate important areas in the building and be prepared to help your children navigate the new spaces."
The district also posted this video on their Facebook page showing the unfinished construction projects throughout the new schools and answers to questions parents may have:
The district confirmed all other schools will open as scheduled on August 15, 2019.
