Woman robbed at gunpoint at Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation, near area where 2 people were murdered in June

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation, very close to where two people were murdered earlier this summer.
The latest incident happened on July 23 just after 2 p.m. at Morley’s Ford Picnic area on Valley Parkway.
According to the Metroparks police report, the victim just got off work and stopped to have a cigarette.
She was leaning against her car smoking when she said the two robbers approached her from behind.
She told police one of them patted her waist area and said “we’re OK."
The other person then pointed the muzzle of a pistol at her right temple and said “give me your money," the police report states.
After telling them she did not have money, they demanded she unlock her car, officers said.
One of the suspects then grabbed her purse and said “we got what we want, let’s go," the police report states.
After that, both suspects fled into the woods, police said.
In the police report, the suspect holding the gun is described as a black man wearing a dark colored ski mask and gloves with a deep voice.
The second suspect is only described as a thin white male.
On June 4, Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine Brown, 33, were shot and killed just north of the Lorain Road Bridge, east of Valley Parkway in the Rocky River Reservation.
Their murders remain unsolved and the FBI is asking anyone with information to call 440-331-5219.
