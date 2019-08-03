Arson investigators working to determine cause of fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Arson investigators in Akron are working to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday night.
The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Crestview Avenue around 9:37 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke showing from a fire that originated in the basement. They were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.
The residents of the home all escaped without injury.
Nothing further as the investigation continues.
