Back-to-back gun incidents reported at Rocky River Metroparks Reservation near site of recent double murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Police are dealing with two incidents where guns were reportedly used to threaten people in the Rocky River Reservation.
In the first incident a woman reported that while she was outside of her car in a picnic area of the park, two men approached her and pointed a gun at her head and told her to grab the cash out of her purse.
The woman was not injured.
The narrative in the police report states that the incident, “could be relevant to our open homicide case...”
The very next day another woman reported that while driving through the park a driver waved her down and when she stopped, she noticed that someone had what she believed was a gun, so she sped away.
The woman, and her son, who was also in the car were not hurt.
These incidents follow an unsolved double murder that happened in the Rocky River Reservation on June 4.
Metroparks police chief Katerine Dolan, following the double murder, said she believed the murders to be an isolated incident and that the park was safe.
19 News requested an interview from Metroparks officials, however there has been no response.
